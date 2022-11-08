Watch Now
Though Jackpot ticket not purchased in Commonwealth, these Virginians still walked away with thousands

Richmond top stories and weather November 8, 2022
Posted at 4:20 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 16:20:48-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Although the winning ticket wasn't bought in Virginia, the sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated over $42 million for K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

More than 303,000 Powerball tickets purchased in Virginia won prizes from $4 to $100,000.

The $100,000 winning ticket was bought at:

  • Smile Gas, 5201 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

Three Virginia tickets landed $50,000. These tickets were bought at:

  • Publix, 4660 Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg,
  • 7-Eleven, 2712 North Armistead in Hampton,
  • Go-Mart, 950 East Main Street in Wytheville.
