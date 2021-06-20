These Virginia siblings begin their school day with a hug

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Two Hanover County siblings have had a sweet tradition to kick off their school day.

Every morning the brother and sister hug each other before classes begin at Beaverdam Elementary School.

Thursday was the last day of school for the first and fifth-grader before summer break.

The photo showed the pair's last hug before the big brother heads off to middle school next year, according to a post on Hanover County Public School's Facebook page.

Because of the gap in their ages, the pair likely will not attend the same school at the same time.

“Not even at high school will they overlap,” anchor Julie Bragg exclaimed. "That is the last sweet hug at school.”

Anchor Cheryl Miller is hoping the two will keep up the tradition "at home before the school day starts."

"That's a sweet story," Miller added.

This story appeared in "Caught My Eye" on CBS 6 News at 4 p.m.