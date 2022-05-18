These teens are speaking up to end the stigma around mental health

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- An event was held in Hanover County on Tuesday night to give young people the chance to share their stories in hopes of encouraging others to do the same.

"Mental illness doesn't discriminate and it doesn't give up. It's okay, you are not alone," Julia Baitinger, a student at Atlee High School, said.

Tuesday's event was organized by the Speak Up club at Atlee. The peer-driven group was inspired by Gallagher, a teen who died of a cardiac event in 2014. Before his death, he had dealt with anxiety and depression and was on a mission to help other teens.

Julia, a senior, suffered panic attacks, anxiety and PTSD brought on by seeing her father have a heart attack during her middle school basketball game.

"I think spreading awareness and sharing other stories will make people feel less alone," Maggie Pace, one of the event's organizers, said.

Lilian Chamberlain, a junior, struggles with anxiety and an eating disorder.

The girls are now stressing the importance of being kind and remembering that people are often fighting battles that others may know nothing about.

"You don't always see what's going on in someone's life. And a lot of the time, you just need to be open to talking to people and if people come up to you and need to talk, let them don't shut them down," Baitinger said.

Some parents attended the event as well to get some insight into what problems their children are facing.

"I just got an education tonight. A lot of times, a parent might say to a kid, suck it up and you'll be fine tomorrow. And they will, they just need to pay more attention. Your child will really be calling out for help," Chris Pace, one parent, said.

The goal of the event was to take one more step to end the stigma around mental health, especially for teens.