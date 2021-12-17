These groups are making sure children receive toys for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- With the Christmas holiday quickly approaching, many people are preparing for festivities. Some families have presents already wrapped and under the tree but others fear their kids will wake up with nothing to open.

However, a number of non-profits are doing what they can to help families in need.

Shelia Jones, the found of the Atlantic Outreach Group, said last year, the organization helped more than 700 children with toys.

"Right now, we have a goal of 1,000 kids and we have about 850 kids worth of donations. So if anyone wants to donate, that would be awesome. They can drop those off at our office at 2421 Westwood Avenue or you can give us a call," Jones said.

Jones said she knows how great the need is in the community and adds that her nonprofit has been busy. While they can still use more donations, they are preparing to give away free toys next week for families who need it.

"So when you come up, you'll just let us know who's in your household and what they like and their age. All of these toys are going to be categorized by age, what it's for, a boys, or whether it's for girls. So our runners or holiday helpers will be able to go right to that table and get those items for the children," Jones said.

Across town, Pam Hazelwood who runs the Lucian Hunter Foundation of Hope said their toys are stacking up as well. They are also preparing to help hundreds of children and will be giving toys away in the next few days.

"On the 23rd right here what we're doing is we're going to give toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We're looking for donations, volunteers, whatever you got, we're willing to take it. It's not too late to come in and ask for some help. You can look on our website or fill out the application or give me a call at (804) 219-9466," Hazelwood said.

Atlantic Outreach Group organizers say they will give out free toys on Monday, December 20 at the community store located at 1915 Mechanicsville Turnpike from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, December 21, they will be at the Laburnum Shopping Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2L30 p.m. and will be giving out toys and food from their mobile food pantry.