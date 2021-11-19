These are the Thanksgiving foods you can bring on a plane

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the time of year where the TSA issues one of their most interesting travel advisories: guidelines for which Thanksgiving foods you can bring onto a plane.

Most foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint, but there are some items that will need to be put in your checked baggage.

They said baked goods, meats, casserole, and fresh fruits and vegetables can be carried onto the plane. But items like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine and jams and jellies need to be checked.

The TSA added a good rule of thumb is if it's solid it can go on the plane but if you can spill it, spread it, spray it or it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it needs to be checked.

Food items often need some additional security screening, so they also recommend placing those items in a clear plastic bag or other container when packing them at home and then removing those items from your carry-on bag and placing them in a bin for screening at the checkpoint.

If you have more questions about specific food items you can or can't bring, use this guide on the TSA website.