These 3 women are trying to stem the tide of violence in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- They’re three women who are part of a community trying to take control of the streets and save the lives of the young people who live there.

"Right after that murder, what I did is rode through there and saw a group of kids and started speaking life to them,” said Pastor Valerie Coley, who says she knows the dark side.

Coley has spent time in prison for drug charges. She says she's learned from her mistakes and for more than a decade, she has been one of the first to arrive at scenes where violence has upended lives in Richmond.

"I’ve always told my children, ‘I don't care how old you get.’ Coley said. “’ You’ll never be my friend,’ because that's where the boundaries and barriers are mixed because they don't see you as a parent but as your homeboy or your girl and that's not the way it's supposed to be."

Four homicides have been tallied over the past nine days in Richmond.

There's a true fear with the three women who gathered Monday that warm weather plays a role in the rising number of victims of violence.

"Weather plays a significant role in when we see a rise in crime because people are outside more," Coley said.

“My heart hurts for these children out here,” said Laverne McMullen, a community activist. “These guns have to be removed from their sides."

17-year-old Dashawn Cox was shot and killed outside the Ashley Oaks Apartments in Fulton last week, becoming the first juvenile homicide victim of 2022.

These women are trying to be a big part of a public safety solution and get ahead of the violence before the spring. They want parents and inner-city youth to know that they are not alone.

"Our hotline was developed for anyone in the community that needs resources for clothing, food, mental health, you name it,” said Zenobia Bey, a founder of Community 50/50. “Community 50/50 can be reached at (804) 596-9791."

More than 25% of shootings and killings in 2021 in Richmond involved young people, from teenagers to young adults.

The chief of police and the three women we spoke with Monday night say that stat has to be lowered considerably.