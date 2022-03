RICHMOND, Va. -- Another step has been taken toward providing contiguous riverfront access from downtown all the way down to Rocketts Landing. Last week the James River Association acquired a 0.85-acre parcel of land at 2825 Dock St. for $832,000, where it’s planning to build a $7 million environmental education center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

