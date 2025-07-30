Therapy dogs bring healing and joy to Virginia hospital patients

RICHMOND, Va. — In a place where difficult diagnoses are delivered daily, an unexpected visit from four-legged friends can be the exact medicine needed to uplift a heavy heart. The Chippenham Johnston-Willis Canine Therapy program is making a difference in patients' lives across Chesterfield County.

New mom Chelsea Vande Pol first met this group of special dogs a month ago when she was admitted into Johnston Willis Hospital after her water broke early.

"They visited every Monday and just made my day. They'll hop up on the bed with me and give me cuddles," Vande Pol said.

Chelsea's time in the hospital ended after she delivered her baby boy a few days ago.

"I really appreciate what you guys are doing and you bring so much joy to the patients here," she told program volunteers Bruce Alt and Gray Underwood.

The volunteers say they witness these bittersweet farewells often.

"We go into ICUs, maternity, rehab, just throughout the hospital," Underwood said.

"It cheers people and makes them smile. And I think there are these [dogs], intentionally, unintentionally, they uplift the spirits of the patients," Alt said.

Both volunteers started with the canine therapy program shortly after Daniel Ronquillo brought it to the hospital almost two decades ago.

"I have always wanted pet therapy to be a part of the hospital," Ronquillo said. "I know what dogs can do for people. that was my drive to pursue it."

He says between the various locations across Chesterfield County and more than a dozen dogs on his team, he's seen just how much of an impact a few minutes with these pets can have on patients.

"Whether I'm dealing with someone with depression, with a thought disorder, with an addiction, whether it's one of our teenagers or our geriatric patients, they touch each of these type of patients in a different kind of way," Ronquillo said.

Monday through Friday and sometimes even on weekends, the volunteers and their therapy dogs gear up to give back.

"You just watch as all that stress rolled out, down through the dog, through the floor, and disappeared," Alt said. "[Patients will] say, this is the best thing that's happened to me the entire time I've been here, or the best thing that's happened today brighten my day... I realized it's more than just volunteering. It's actually a ministry."

"I will remember this for the rest of my life," Vande Pol said about her hospital visitors.

The program is in need of volunteers. If you are interested in participating, you can call 804-483-5081.

