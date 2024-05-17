The Virginia Home to sell Richmond Byrd Park facility and relocate to Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. -- In Hanover, The Virginia Home is planning a new 160-bed facility. The nonprofit will need both state regulatory approval for the increased resident capacity as well as a rezoning from the Hanover Board of Supervisors to build the new facility, Vaughan said.

He declined to comment further on the anticipated size or cost of the Hanover project, saying that planning was still underway.

Vaughan also declined to share the exact location of the planned Hanover project, other than to say it would rise on a 71-acre undeveloped site near Pole Green and Bell Creek roads. The nonprofit has the site under contract, and is planning to relocate there around late 2027, he said.

