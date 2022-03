PETERSBURG, Va. -- In Major League Baseball, players are currently locked out of their clubhouses and Opening Day has already been canceled. With each passing day, the prospect of no Big League games being played in 2022 becomes more of a possibility. Minor league teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels, won’t be affected by the lockout and are expected to play on as usual. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

