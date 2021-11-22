The touching reason group gave family this dog named Jessica

RICHMOND, Va. -- An organization is doing its part to give first responders, veterans and their families the support they need.

Thin Line Service Dogs group trains service animals, which are named after a fallen first responder, for veterans and first responders.

The organization introduced a dog named Jessica to the family of a first responders who lost their daughter, Jessica Cheney, in July.

Cheney was a dispatcher and her father is a retired sheriff. Her mother also worked as a dispatcher.

Tragically, the family also lost their other daughter, who was a Virginia state trooper, in 1998.