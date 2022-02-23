The touching reason a Chesterfield mom donated 1,200+ toys to hospital

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A Chesterfield mom is putting a smile on hundreds of kids' faces and keeping the memory of her son alive all by using toys.

Donna Reynolds lost her nine-year-old son Kellan in July 2020 to a rare mitochondrial disease.

She said that during his many hospital stays, the one thing that always cheered him up was getting a new toy.

Reynolds wanted to help bring smiles to other children who are dealing with illnesses. Last December, she organized a toy drive for kids at Saint Mary's in Kellan's memory.

On Wednesday, she delivered those donated toys to the hospital.

"When kids are in the hospital, they don't have much to do. Toys are pretty much a lifeline for them. It entertains them, it distracts them from infusions, getting surgeries and everyday hospital stuff," Reynolds said.

The drive collected over 1,200 toys, doubling the previous year's total of 600 toys.