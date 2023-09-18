The sweet way high school football player is raising money for kids with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Henrico High School student found a sweet way to help those in need.

Saturday, Douglass Freeman senior Shep Pounders held a 'Cookies for Kids' Cancer' bake sale to raising money for kids battling the disease.

Outside of Pleasants Hardware the high school football player was out selling cookies something his family has been a part of since he was a child.

The Pounders family has been raising money with 'Cookies for Kids' Cancer' for more than a decade. The non-profit started in 2007 when Gretchen & Larry Witt were shocked to find a lack of effective treatments for pediatric cancer while battling the disease with their son Liam.

Shep says that his gratitude for what he calls a blessed life is what drives him to host the stands every year.

"A big part of it for me is I've been blessed that I don't have to deal with fighting for my life in a hospital bed. I don't feel it would be right for me to go about my life as if I haven't been blessed. I feel a big part of that is giving back and fighting for them out here," Pounders stated.

And while this will be the final year that Henrico residents can expect to see Shep out bartering for charity the area won't be going without next year. Shep Pounders says his little brother will be taking over next year.

