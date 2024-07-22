The story behind Richmond Community ToolBank: 'We're kind of a super connector'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Tool Bank supplied a Richmond-area farm with more than dozen fully assembled picnic benches and outdoor furniture with the help of a local business last week.

“We lend equipment in our expertise about tools and equipment to nonprofits and community groups all over Central Virginia," Executive Director Toby Vernon said.

The nonprofit hosted 30 interns and staff members from the CPA and consulting firm PB Mares. Mary O’Connell works with the firm and said every summer the company organizes a social event for the interns as a bonding exercise when it was suggested that they find a way to connect with each other while giving back to the community instead.

“I was looking for ideas in the Richmond area and someone on a Reddit article had suggested doing a social event here,” said O’Connell. “When we found Tool Bank we thought it was perfect.”

Vernon said the Tool Bank has over 10,000 tools in its inventory. Volunteers, nonprofits, and businesses can rent the tools to complete building projects for just a fraction of the retail value.

“We’re Kind of a super connector,” Vernon said. “We’re a hub that brings both the demand for the project and the demand to complete a project together and that’s what we do here at Tool Bank every day of the week.”

Vernon said approximately 75 to 100 projects were completed every year which yields more than a thousand units that are donated to community organization all around the State.

With the support from PB Mares, a dozen picnic tables, four kid sized tables and five park benches were assembled over the span of four hours.

Much of that furniture will go to Esther Manor Farms in beaver dam which supports indigenous heirloom crops to help address the provenance of food deserts to resource poor communities.

Before the build the Farms owner Patience Fielding thanks the firm for taking the time to help supply her farm with outdoor furniture which will aid in beautifying the farm.

“I’m so grateful that you all are here to help bill the benches that will go to our outdoor spaces,” said Fielding. “The benches will be used to create reflective quiet spaces along the trails so people can come in away from the hustle and bustle and find quiet contemplate spaces.”

“It’s been joyful, collaborative and pretty empowering,” O’Connell said.

The Tool Bank offers a free membership to any community based organization who will get access to the organization inventory of more than 10,000 tools. You can find more information on how to become a member with the Tool Bank or support its efforts through the nonprofit’s website richmondtoolbank.org

“I’m surprised and I’m amazed every day at the work that gets done with Tool Bank tools,” said Vernon. “It’s always really empowering to be able to put these items together and see the difference they Make I get to say yes to people.”



