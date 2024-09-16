The READ Center celebrates 40 years of improving adult literacy in region

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Stephen Gura retired from a long career as a federal attorney three years ago. Recently, a client fired him from his new gig, and Gura could not be happier.

"She realized that she really didn't need me anymore, and she thought that my time would be better spent with somebody else who might need the services a little bit more," Gura said. "I've never been happier to be fired."

Gura is a volunteer teacher at The READ Center, which is focused on improving adult literacy in Central Virginia. More than 100,000 adults in the region are considered "low literacy," which means they read below a third grade level.

"When I talk about the READ Center and the need — the number of people who are at low literacy — it’s a much higher percentage than people think," Gura said.

“It blows my mind that still to this day, that we have over 100,000 people in the Greater Richmond region who are affected by low literacy," said The READ Center Executive Director Ryan Corrigan.

The READ Center is celebrating their 40th year serving adults in the greater Richmond region. Corrigan said the organization has grown from significantly in that time, supporting more than 100 students last year from their main offices in Willow Lawn.

"I can tell you that 40 years ago, we ran this program out of the trunk of [founder] Jean Proffitt’s car," Corrigan said. “There's nothing that the low literacy doesn't impact. If you're looking at poverty, if you're looking at crime, if you're looking at health, if you're looking at workforce development, this touches everything.”

Students can receive one on one tutoring and classroom work that best fits with there schedule with no charge to the student. Corrigan said their work opens the door for their students from a job prospective, but there are also practical, daily tasks literacy plays a vital role in completing.

"To read their prescriptions, to take a driver's license desk, to fill out a job application, to read their book of faith, to read a homework assignment with their children or grandchildren," Corrigan said.

There is a noble, needed focus on addressing childhood literacy, but Corrigan said their team works hard to let more Virginians know adult literacy is a fixable issue. It is why the organization plans to soon expand their operations beyond the Willow Lawn location by adding a second facility in the East End.

Anyone 18 years and older who wants to improve their reading, mathematics or digital literacy skills can either call or text The READ Center at (804) 288-9930 or visit their website to connect.

“We have the utmost respect for anyone who raises their hand and says, 'I need help,' because there's no shame in admitting that we can all be better at something," Corrigan said. “The shame and the stigma that have ever come with low literacy needs to go away because this was never anything that anyone chose.”

“Growth and education are possible for everyone, at every stage of their lives, and I'm impressed by the strength and the courage of people who come to us. Once you take that step, the world opens up," Gura said. “When you see someone get it for the first time, It’s like a ‘joy bomb’ going off in your heart.”

You can learn more about volunteering opportunities at The READ Center here.

