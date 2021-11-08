The Pipeline Trail reopens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Pipeline Trail, which offers an up-close look at the James River, has officially reopened in Richmond.

Access to the trail had been blocked since July while crews worked to repair the pipe to stop leakage into the river.

"Meticulous work takes time: our crews covered about 677.48 square feet of this pipe that carries both stormwater and wastewater to Richmond’s wastewater treatment plant with layers upon layers of mesh and epoxy," Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities posted on its RVAH2O Twitter account. "There are three places along the pipe where our repair work continues with several quick fixes, but we’re able share this great space with you as we finish up. We won’t have to limit access to Pipeline when we’re completing this work, so we’ll see you down there!"

