The Park at RVA 'an indoor wonderland' opens in Richmond

Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Orcun Turkay says he likes to keep his promises. And, as he promised this summer, he and a group of investors are set to deliver the massive entertainment venue he’s been guiding for months, The Park at RVA, in time to watch this year’s FIFA World Cup there. The $8 million facility, spanning 55,000 square feet of space in the Michael & Son complex at 1407 Cummings Drive, is slated to open Wednesday, capping a project that’s been over a year in the making. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

