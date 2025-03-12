The Park at River City Sportsplex groundbreaking

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Park at River City is coming to Chesterfield County.

The county is breaking ground this week on the park inside River City Sportsplex facility.

"There will be three distinct zones for different ages and abilities – plus a game space for tweens and teens. The new park will also include a 2,000-square-foot spray park packed with water features, outdoor fitness zone, walking and exercise trails and so much more," county officials advised.

Chesterfield County

The Park at River City is expected to open Summer 2026.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube