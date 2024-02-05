The Oak offers new services for Henrico families to get what they need to thrive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico familes have a new place to go to meet with social workers who can help with things like applying for SNAP benefits, Medicaid, and childcare coverage. The Oak, a community hub where the old Highland Springs High School was located on S. Oak Avenue, will have in-house social workers starting February 8.

"It's just really an opportunity to ensure that families are getting what they need at their doorstep," Henrico Schools Assistant Director of Family and Community Engagement Nicole Boone said.

Lindsey Lancaster, one of the social workers leading the charge, said the hub will hopefully prevent families from having to search for a starting point to finding financial assistance.

"For those who are coming into emergency type situations who have never dealt with needing assistance from social services, you don’t know where to start, you don’t know what you need, you don’t know what services are provided," Lancaster, Henrico County Human Services Supervisor, said. "We’re kind of a one-stop shop. If we can’t do what we need to help you here, we can point you in the right direction, at least."

Both Lancaster and Boone said helping families at home should also help children in the classroom.

"When we are meeting families where they are, they can better support their family at home, better, right?" Boone said.

"When children are getting the healthcare that they need, the food that they need to thrive, that translates into the classroom," Lancaster added.

The social worker will be on site at the Hub every Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A Spanish-speaking representative will be on site every fourth Thursday.

Click here for more information about the services Henrico can provide.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.