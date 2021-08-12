Watch
The National, The Broadberry to require proof of COVID vaccination to attend events

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 3:48 PM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 15:48:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The National and The Broadberry both announced on Thursday that they will require people to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test in order to attend events.

The Broadberry said their policy will go into effect starting August 16.

"To ensure the safety of our patrons, staff and artists, Broadberry Entertainment Group is closely following CDC guidelines and recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As a result, the format and/or capacity for shows is subject to change at any time without advance notice."

The National announced that their policy will be in full effect no later than October 1.

In order to attend events, the venues said people either need to provide their CDC-issued vaccination card or a professionally administered COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of doors opening.

