The National, The Broadberry to require proof of COVID vaccination to attend events

RICHMOND, Va. -- The National and The Broadberry both announced on Thursday that they will require people to be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test in order to attend events.

The Broadberry said their policy will go into effect starting August 16.

"To ensure the safety of our patrons, staff and artists, Broadberry Entertainment Group is closely following CDC guidelines and recommendations to prevent the spread of Covid-19. As a result, the format and/or capacity for shows is subject to change at any time without advance notice."

The National announced that their policy will be in full effect no later than October 1.

In order to attend events, the venues said people either need to provide their CDC-issued vaccination card or a professionally administered COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of doors opening.