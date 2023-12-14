'The Men's Huddle' is providing a support system and community for these Richmond men: 'It's family'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Creating a safe space for men who are working to better themselves is the goal of The Men's Huddle, a group formed almost a decade ago under Transformation RVA.

Richmond father Gilbert Howard has been a part of the group since it started eight years ago. "I made some bad choices in my lifetime. I was in and out of jail and in the penitentiary for a while," said Howard.

It’s a past he thought he would never escape. Once battling with addiction, he worked to transform his future upon his release. "I'm able to vote, I'm working to be an electrician, I'm a security guard, and I own my own business," said Howard. "I just keep trying to do better and do better, so other people can see that it's possible."

It's a turnaround he and Joshua Brown said was prompted by The Men's Huddle.

"The huddle was referred to me by a very close friend," said Brown. "I was at a point in my life where I was finding myself, and I was at some lows, you know, but nonetheless, ever since that first day, everything changed."

The Men's Huddle

Antonia Scales is the founder of the group. "I started this program actually at Piedmont Regional Jail, 'Behind the Wall Ministry'," said Scales.

He said The Men's Huddle was started to give men an opportunity to share and seek guidance no matter what the issue was. "We talk about real issues, as far as depression, childhood trauma, dealing with fatherhood issues, we talk about every issue to every man, no matter what faith you are," said Scales.

"I felt like someone gave me a place where I could be vulnerable, gave me a place where I can get solid feedback and get direction," said Brown.

Scales started the group but now leads it with Justice Peeples. "Our goal is simple, to help every single man become the best version of themselves," said Peeples.

WTVR Antonio Scales and Justice Peeples

The two say they’ve watched it transform the lives of so many men. "When you have a space where men can have these things, it creates a support system, it creates community, it creates a culture and I believe when you provide a space for men to have guidance, have support and have healing, you get results like creating leaders, you get results, like creating fathers, creating entrepreneurs, creating men of action," said Peeples.

Hoping to be a beacon of light in every community they touch, The Men's Huddle is a ministry leaving its mark one man at a time.

"We have spread throughout the city, throughout the commonwealth, and we're going to spread throughout the country," said Scales.

"I wouldn't call it a therapy session, because it's bigger than that, it's family," said Brown.

The group meets every second Monday of the month at the Hickory Hill Community Center in Richmond. They also have an upcoming community service day on December 23. If you're hoping to volunteer with the group, you can just show up or reach out via Instagram or Facebook.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!