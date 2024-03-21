Owner of The Mantu in Carytown buys into Short Pump for fast-casual expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- Local restaurateur Hamid Noori continues his westward expansion.

Last week he purchased Two Guys Pizza at 11636 W. Broad St. in Short Pump with plans to convert it into The Mantu Express, a fast-casual version of his Carytown restaurant The Mantu.

The deal, which closed for an undisclosed amount, gives Noori control of the 13-year-old pizzeria near the Regal Short Pump movie theater.

After a long, winding journey that brought him from Afghanistan to Richmond, Noori opened The Mantu in Carytown in 2019, offering Afghan and Pakistani dishes in a sit-down restaurant setting. In 2022 he opened The Mantu Market, a grab-and-go version of The Mantu complete with a grocery area and bakery in western Henrico, at 7510 W. Broad St.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.