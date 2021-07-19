The Macy’s store at Regency is now an indoor aquatics center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The transformation of a Macy’s store at Regency mall into an indoor aquatics facility is nearly complete. In March 2019, county officials first announced plans for the site. On Monday night, the pools filled up with water.

The facility is the product of a partnership between Henrico County and the nonprofit NOVA of Virginia Aquatics. The indoor aquatics center features an eight-lane, 50-meter pool and two three-lane, 25-yard pools, as well as spectator seating for 800 people, locker rooms, a workspace for parents, and other amenities. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.