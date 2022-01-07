The Lucky 6: Friends win $1 million Virginia Lottery prize

RICHMOND, Va. -- No one told them life was going be this way, but for a group of friends dubbed "The Lucky 6," the new year started off on a good note.

The friends from Hampton Roads won the $1 million top prize in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

“We cannot eat! We cannot sleep!” Mildred Rubio said when asked to describe her feelings.

Rubio added it was the first time that the longtime friends played the Raffle together as a group.

The other members of the “Lucky 6” are:

Evamae Orquiza of Chesapeake

Agnes Smith of Chesapeake

Rosita Strome of Chesapeake

Maria Edmonds of Virginia Beach

Cristy Bruemmer of Chesapeake



They bought the winning ticket at Cedar Mart on Cedar Road in Chesapeake. The three other $1 million raffle tickets were purchased in Alexandria, Stuarts Draft, and Virginia Beach.

