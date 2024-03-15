‘Take advantage’ of Black Family Wellness Expo this weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — TheBlack Family Wellness Expo will take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Richmond this Saturday.

The Commonwealth Virginia Chapter, James River Valley Chapter, and the Richmond Chapter of The Links, Incorporated are joining forces to offer the free health and wellness event.

There will be screenings to support healthy living goals, including dental care, diabetes, maternal health, cancer, COVID19, mental health, organ donation and more.

"The tenants of our organization are friendship and service, and so we're linked in friendship and service," said Rita Henderson, the president of the James River Valley chapter of the Links, Incorporated. "This is one of the ways in which we're giving back to the community and providing services for communities that may be lacking access to vital health care services."

There will also be raffles and giveaways so folks can walk away with plenty of goodies.

Click here for more about the Black Family Wellness Expo, which is Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 1000 Mosby Sreet in Richmond.