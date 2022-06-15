The Lilly Pad to remain open after Henrico approves new permit

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County supervisors gave a thumbs up to the owners of The Lilly Pad to expand their growing business in a meeting on Tuesday night.

The vote at Tuesday night's meeting by county supervisors was unanimous.

For months, The Lilly Pad owners have been working to come into compliance with zoning changes following the growth and popularity of the waterfront restaurant.

Owners will now have to limit loud music and other outdoor entertainment during certain hours.

The plan gained support from both the restaurant and nearby residents who had previously complained.

"I think with the community support, I think the staff and the county understood what an incredible and vital part that the marina and The Lily Pad was for the Veranda community and Henrico. I think everybody wants to see it succeed," William Shewmake, a lawyer, said.

Several weeks ago, the planning commission recommended the board approve the application for the conditional use permit.