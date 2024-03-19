The Lake to deliver first commercial buildings in Chesterfield this fall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Long in the making, the first piece of The Lake mixed-use development in western Chesterfield is on track to be finished later this year.

Construction is underway on the project’s initial commercial phase at its entrance off Genito Road near Brandermill. The three buildings planned to make up that phase will total 20,000 square feet and are targeted for completion this fall.

A Chipotle and a Starbucks with a drive-thru have been lined up for storefronts in the under-construction section, which makes up the first part of the larger mixed-use development that’s to be anchored by recreational water features.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.