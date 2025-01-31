The simple way you can help domestic violence and child abuse victims: 'I can’t leave a 2-year-old hungry'

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The James House is asking for food donations to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

The non-profit organization, which provides emergency shelter for people in need, typically sees its number of clients grow in January.

“Our resources have diminished, and our population in our shelter has increased,” said Anna Smith with The James House.

The James House is sheltering about 30 people, including women and children.

“[It's] a very high number; we generally try to stay around 15,” Smith said.

The non-profit assists victims across seven localities, including Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George, Surry, Sussex as well as Fort Gregg-Adams. The group also provides food for those they help.

“We got a large donation right before Thanksgiving, but unfortunately, with the amount of clients in our shelter, we’ve gone through all of that food,” Smith explained.

Staff members often use their own money to buy food.

“There are times that we all go purchase food out of our own pocket because I can’t leave a 2-year-old hungry,” Smith said.

Kat McCay, who owns the Salty Siren Restaurant in Prince George County, started an online campaign to collect food donations.

“The ultimate goal is for us to completely re-stock the James House Pantry for the coming months. That way it takes an extra burden off of them and allows their funds to go in other areas where they are needed,” McCay said.

Smith said the most needed food items are simple to find.

“Ready-to-eat foods, peanut butter and jelly, tuna fish, Easy Mac cups, pop-open cans of soup, crackers, cereal,” Smith explained.

Food donations for The James House are being accepted through Saturday, Feb. 8 at eight locations. Click here if you would like to make a monetary donation.

Drop-off locations:

Petersburg:



Old Towne’s Alibi at 305 N Sycamore Street

The Apothic Company at 12 W Bank Street

Colonial Heights:

BMUU Auto at 119 Boulevard

Southpark Flooring and Carpet at 1217 Boulevard

Benny’s Tavern at 3631 Boulevard

Incredible HVAC at 1901 Boulevard Suite F

B & T Towing at 2114 Boulevard

Prince George County:

The Salty Siren Restaurant at 700 Jordan Point Road

Donations Needed:

Cup of Noodles, Ramen Noodles, Vienna Sausages, Cereal, Fruit Cups, Apple Sauce, Shelf-Stable Milk, Pop Tarts, Crackers, Canned Chicken, Canned Tuna, Tuna Lunch Kits, Granola Bars, Protein Bars, Ravioli, Spaghetti’s, Peanut Butter, Jelly, Instant Oatmeal, Canned Soups, Shelf Stable Microwave Meals, Juice Boxes, Beef Jerky, Paper Towels, Napkins, Plastic Cutlery, Disposable Plates & Bowls, Toilet Paper.

