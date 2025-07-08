Tri-Cities shelter for violence and abuse victims is in need of hygiene products

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The James House, a non-profit that has provided care and shelter to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse in the Tri-Cities region for three decades, is now asking for community help with essential hygiene products for their clients.

The organization, which assists more than 1,600 people affected by abuse each year, is running low on basic necessities that many take for granted.

"If somebody is fleeing their home in the middle of the night, those are the last things they are going to grab," said Anna Smith from the James House.

The shelter provides these essential items to every client who enters their 24-hour shelter, creating a constant need for donations.

Smith said their most needed items are toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, body wash, razors, and soap.

These products represent more than just cleanliness for clients escaping difficult situations.

"Well at the James House, we like to start with an empowerment model and so we really truly believe in empowering our clients from the ground up and a lot of times, that comes down to hygiene products," said Deloris Jefferson. "When you look better, you feel better."

The organization has highlighted a particular need for diverse hair care options.

"We need a wide range of ethnic hair products," Jefferson said.

Carson United Methodist Church is coordinating donation efforts for the shelter.

"We're trying to work within our community and support our community and by support the James House, we are able to do that," said Mikey Fuller from Carson United Methodist Church.

For their youngest clients, The James House also needs "baby shampoo, diapers, sippy cups, bottles," according to Smith.

Additional critical needs include small bottles of laundry detergent and dishwashing soap, as the organization also provides food and clothing to their clients.

To send donations of hygiene products to the James House, you can use their Amazon wishlist here. If you would like to send a monetary donation, click here.

