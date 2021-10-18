Here's what's going inside Richmond's new tower -- the tallest in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- The redevelopment of a former hotel property in Scott’s Addition is taking the fast-developing neighborhood to new heights.
The $62 million project from veteran Richmond developers Louis Salomonsky and David White is not only repurposing the former Quality Inn & Suites building at 3200 W. Broad St., but also adding a new six-story parking garage behind it and a new-construction apartment tower that, at 12 stories in height, is set to be the tallest building in Scott’s Addition. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
