Here's what's going inside Richmond's new tower -- the tallest in Scott’s Addition

<i>Jonathan Spiers</i>
The 12-story tower under construction as part of The Icon development in Scott’s Addition.
Posted at 9:39 AM, Oct 18, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The redevelopment of a former hotel property in Scott’s Addition is taking the fast-developing neighborhood to new heights.

The $62 million project from veteran Richmond developers Louis Salomonsky and David White is not only repurposing the former Quality Inn & Suites building at 3200 W. Broad St., but also adding a new six-story parking garage behind it and a new-construction apartment tower that, at 12 stories in height, is set to be the tallest building in Scott’s Addition. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

