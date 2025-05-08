The Great Busk opens applications for live music competition

RICHMOND, Va. — An upcoming event in Richmond is accepting applications for spots in a live music competition, with a chance to win a professional studio recording session.

The Great Busk, a one-day event combining street performance with community fundraising, will be held on June 6 near Gallery 5 in Richmond's Arts District. Musicians of all styles, including solo acts, groups, and young performers, are invited to apply to perform, according to Capaz-It, an organization helping put on the event.

Selected artists will perform two 15-minute sets (youth performers may opt for one) and collect live donations via personalized QR codes. Funds raised will benefit the Eva Stitt School for Newcomers (for performers 18+) and Music Orchard Richmond (for those under 18).

The top three earners will perform on Gallery 5’s main stage later in June, and the top earner will receive a professional recording session at Sound of Music Studios.

Click here to apply. The deadline is May 29.

Artists will be selected based on musical skill, originality, stage presence, and alignment with the event’s creative and community-centered values.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube