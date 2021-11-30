The Goo Goo Dolls to perform at After Hours

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The Goo Goo Dolls will perform at After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park in 2022, concert promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the Tuesday, September 20, 2022, concert go on sale Friday, December 3, 2021.

The After Hours Concert Series moved from Innsbrook in Henrico County to Meadow Event Park near Kings Dominion in 2021.

Additional After Hours concerts were held in Chesterfield County.

