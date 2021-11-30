Watch
The Goo Goo Dolls to perform at After Hours

Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP
The Goo Goo Dolls lead vocalist Johnny Rzeznki and bass player Robby Takac perform with the band at the Xfinity Center on Saturday, August 17, 2019 , in Mansfield, Mass.
Johnny Rzeznik, Robby Takac
Posted at 10:08 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 10:08:41-05

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — The Goo Goo Dolls will perform at After Hours Concert Series at the Meadow Event Park in 2022, concert promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the Tuesday, September 20, 2022, concert go on sale Friday, December 3, 2021.

The After Hours Concert Series moved from Innsbrook in Henrico County to Meadow Event Park near Kings Dominion in 2021.

Additional After Hours concerts were held in Chesterfield County.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

