The Giving Heart asking for volunteers to serve their Thanksgiving feast at Richmond Convention Center

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Greater Richmond’s largest free holiday events is returning for its 18th year on Thanksgiving Day.

The Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast will serve up meals and donations at the Richmond Convention Center on North 3rd Street from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Non-profit Executive Director Sandra Antoine said they will continue their COVID-19 precautions and only offer meals via curbside pickup or through delivery.

CBS 6 caught up with Antoine and Radio One on Thursday as they collected donations at the Walmart on Sheila Lane. She said every year, some volunteers drop-out so they need individuals on standby in case they are called upon.

“That's what this is about. Those that are in need — showing up. Volunteers — showing up. Individuals that want to be a part to donate towards this larger event, just showing up,” Antoine explained.

Antoine encourages volunteers who’d like to sign up to serve or have a meal brought to your home to visit their website: TheGivingHeart.org.

