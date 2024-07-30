Farmville-famous barbecue restaurant The Fishin’ Pig to open closer to Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Farmville-based restaurant group is casting out into the Richmond market. The Fishin’ Pig is preparing to open in the former Hurley’s Tavern space at 4028 Cox Road in Innsbrook.

As its name suggests, The Fishin’ Pig serves both pork and seafood with items such as pulled pork, brisket, fried catfish, and fish tacos on its menu. The Richmond location will be The Fishin’ Pig’s fourth, joining its other spots in Farmville, Waynesboro, and Norfolk. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.