The Fishin' Pig opens Richmond-area spot. Nash Osborn shares origin story on 'Eat It, Virginia!'

RICHMOND, Va. — Robey Martin and Scott Wise discuss the latest restaurant news in Virginia, including the expansion of The Fishin' Pig to Innsbrook.

Nash Osborn joins to talk about The Fishin' Pig's origins, its growth to six locations, and its philanthropic efforts, including supporting Virginia universities and community events.

They also discuss the upcoming opening of The Fox and Lamb in Farmville, offering a members-only speakeasy and event space.

Scott shares his experiences at Susie's, Brave Captain, and Pink Room.

Robey's offers insight into Stanley's cheesesteaks in Richmond and Frank and Patty's in Virginia Beach.

