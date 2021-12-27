The Fan is getting its first boutique hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — The Fan’s first boutique hotel is officially in the works. The Shenandoah building at 501 N. Allen Ave. is in line to be converted into a roughly 70-room hotel. The six-story building sits just north of the circle on Monument Avenue where the Lee statue once stood. The formal plans were confirmed last week by Ari Heckman, CEO of ASH NYC, which bought the property in the fall for $3.5 million but hadn’t disclosed its intentions for the site at the time. Read the full story on Richmond BizSense.