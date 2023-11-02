Watch Now
The Endowment Project lands pledge from Richmond casino developers

Endowment Project cofounders Chris Bossola (left) and Michael Bor (third from left), join Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins (second from right) at last month’s event at Armstrong High School. <br/>
RICHMOND, Va. -- As it rolls out its first fundraising programs for Richmond-area high schools as a proof-of-concept, Richmond startup The Endowment Project’s efforts just got a boost from a new, deep-pocketed source: the developers of the planned Southside casino.

The company, which launched earlier this year to help create endowments for public high schools, has already stood up several initial funds as test runs at Freeman High School, Midlothian High, and Petersburg High.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

