The Circuit arcade-bar powers down in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s game-over for the first arcade-bar that led the trend’s charge into Richmond years ago.

The Circuit Arcade Bar has closed permanently at 3121 W. Leigh St.

Its immediate closure was announced with a note on its door late last week.

The Circuit was among the first trendy, entertainment-focused bars to arrive in Scott’s Addition. It opened in 2017 and was followed shortly after by Bingo Beer Co., bowling alley River City Roll, shuffleboard bar Tang & Biscuit, and Slingshot Social Game Club, the last of which is also owned by The Circuit co-owners and married couple Robert and Ingrid Lupica.

Tang & Biscuit closed in a similar manner over the summer.

The note on the door at Circuit states that it “has closed for good,” and directed customers to Slingshot, which remains open at 1304 McTavish Ave.

