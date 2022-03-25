Watch
'The child didn't shoot himself,' Virginia sheriff’s office says

Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 25, 2022
YORKTOWN, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old Virginia man has been charged after a shooting that injured his three-year-old son.

Canaan Fleming surrendered Thursday and was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm, according to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says a hospital called police Wednesday to report the shooting victim.

The boy was released later that day.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Shelley Ward says the child didn't shoot himself.

Officials say the shooting happened at a Yorktown apartment, where investigators found 35 pounds of marijuana, $15,000 in cash, and firearms.

The boy’s mother, Ayannah Chapman, is charged with child abuse and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

