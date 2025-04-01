The Charlottesville 29 is a go-to list of ideal restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. — Join hosts Robey Martin and Scott Wise as they embark on a delicious journey through Charlottesville, Virginia. In this episode of Eat It, Virginia, they’re joined by food writer Simon Davidson, who unveils the coveted Charlottesville 29 — his list of the ideal 29 Charlottesville restaurants.

"As an organizing principal, you sort of want a cross section of different styles of cuisine, different price ranges, different atmospheres," Davidson said about his method to choosing the Charlottesville 29. "I don't think I bring very much personal tastes into it, because I really do enjoy everything."

He also created some rules to help keep the list organized.

"The rules that I drew up are, if you have a Charlottesville mailing address, that's good enough. But then if you're a little further than that, then you know, you're outside. I have a section for worth the drive. So Crozet would qualify for that," Davidson said about the restaurant eligible for inclusion on the list. "And then you have to be open at least a full calendar year. So this year would be open since at least January 2024. You can't be sort of the new flash in the pan."

Whether you’re a local foodie or planning a visit, this episode is a feast for the ears that will leave you eager to explore the flavors of Charlottesville.

