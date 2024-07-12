The Chapel's Serve Day brings out 2,500+ volunteers over 3 years

RICHMOND, Va. --Richmond church, The Chapel, is inviting volunteers young and old to participate in their annual Serve Day on Saturday.

Pastor Jason Nicholas and his family moved to the Richmond area seven years ago and was immediately embraced by the community. His church sought ways to give back and found a national-led effort called Serve Day.

He told CBS 6's Brendan King that over the last three years, over 2,500 volunteers will have completed more than 100 projects across Metro Richmond.

This year, they have organized more than 60 individual projects including house chores and repairs, mowing, neighborhood cleanups and more. Some of the projects help single, widowed women who they connected with during their Mother’s Day services.

“I think a big part is people want to make a difference. They want to impact. There's also something about helping other people. It does something to you. So not only do you get to help somebody else, but it does something to you,” Nicholas explained.

The congregation is also collecting food items and toiletries to fill several pantries including Mercy Mall, A Place of Miracles, Brandermill Church Pantry, and the Richmond Parole Board.

Food items include canned food, bottled water and sports drinks, granola bars, ramen noodles and other non-perishable foods. Needed toiletries include 3 in 1 products, razors and shaving cream, baby wipes, hand sanitizer, and female products.

The Chapel is partnering with Soles4Soles to donate new and gently worn shoes and clothing to serve people in crisis situations.

Nicholas and his team are still looking for volunteers on Saturday. You can find a project that meets your abilities on the church’s website at ChapelRVA.com.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.