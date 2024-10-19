The Castle, dubbed world's largest inflatable, comes to Chesterfield: 'The kids love it'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Castle, dubbed the world's largest inflatable, is on display in Chesterfield as part of Big Bounce America's 2024 tour.

The traveling inflatable theme park is at Iron Bridge Sports Park this weekend and features sessions for different age groups, including toddlers, older children and even adults.

Heriberto Ayala Jr. with Big Bounce America said the attraction allows a "kid to be a kid in a ginormous setting."

"The kids love it and by the end of the day, they're going to they're going to have the best naps in the world," he said.

Ayala also said the experience also lets parents reconnect to their inner child.

"If you haven't been on one of these inflatables, it's going to kick your butt," Ayala said. "So I know the parents really enjoy it."



FULL INTERVIEW: All about The Castle, dubbed world's largest inflatable

Ayala said the 900-foot inflatable, the Giant, is an obstacle course.

"Parents will go in with their children, and these kids are little ninjas running through kicking it, and the parents come out of it, just beat and exhausted," Ayala said.

Officials said the 24,000-square-foot The Castle, the world’s largest bounce house, was recently expanded. There is also the new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, a customized sports arena and the three-piece, space-themed airSPACE.

The inflatable theme park will host its final three sessions in Chesterfield on Sunday.



