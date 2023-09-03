The Art of Noise: Music lovers can hear 'all types of music' on Brown's Island

RICHMOND, Va. -- Labor Day weekend not only marks the unofficial end of summer, it also brings back a beloved tradition for Richmond music lovers.

The Art of Noise event on Brown's Island Sunday gives music lovers of all ages the chance to experience and appreciate a variety of genres, according to organzier DJ Lonnie B said.

"What I wanted to do was recreate that feeling we had in our younger years of life," DJ Lonnie B said. "It's a combination — it wasn't just a party of that just focused on hip-hip and R&B. When we were younger before BET, all we had was MTV. So we know a lot of the Madonna records and Tears for Fears. So to go to a place where to be a music lover, you can hear all types of music."

There will also be delicious foods from local vendors in partnership with the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

Tickets for the event, which is Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m., range from $40 to $50 and are available at TheBroadberry.com.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.