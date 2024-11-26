How to get through the TSA line fast during Thanksgiving travel

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is projected to screen more than 18 million people at airports nationwide between Tuesday and Monday, December 2. The surge in passengers account for a six percent increase over last year during the Thanksgiving travel season.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein urged travelers to get to the checkpoint early.

“You're not the only one who wants to fly for the holidays, as we've pointed out, and so we recommend you get to the airport two hours before your scheduled flight,” Farbstein recommended.

Before you claim your spot in the security line, remove all items from your pockets and put them into your carry on bag. That includes cell phones, keys, wallets, and other items you don’t want to lose in the bins.

Farbstein advised starting with an empty bag with packing.

“Before I'm scheduled to take a trip, I dump it out. Dump it out. Start with an empty handbag, empty backpack, all those zipper pockets, all those velcro pockets, and then start packing from scratch. That way you know with certainty that there's nothing prohibited inside,” she stated.

So far in 2024, the TSA has stopped 24 passengers with a weapon packed in their carry-on bag at Richmond International Airport alone, according to a press release.

The TSA said their latest arrest on September 1 involved a Newport News man with a 9mm handgun loaded with 22 bullets including one in the chamber.

The federal agency urged passengers to download the TSA app with their rules and regulations in order to get through the security line without issue.

Farbstein noted many passengers travel with food during the Thanksgiving holiday season.

“We know that people who are traveling for Thanksgiving often want to contribute to the Thanksgiving table or to provide a host or hostess gift upon their arrival. It is very, very common to see people traveling with food,” she said.

TSA regulations allow “solid” foods to be carried on the plane including meats, turkey, ham, and uncooked vegetables. Pies and casseroles are counted as solid foods.

Items that are considered “liquid” foods are required to be in a checked bag. Those foods include gravy and cranberry sauce.

“If you're ever unsure, the rule of thumb is: if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it would need to go into your checked bag,” Farbstein said.

