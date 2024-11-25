Thanksgiving grocery costs fall. Here's how Virginia grocery stores compare.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The average cost for a Thanksgiving dinner for 10 people this year is $58.08, which is about $6 cheaper compared to two years ago, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

However, grocery costs are still 19 percent higher than five years ago or before the pandemic.

In 2019, AFBF reported the price of a classic Thanksgiving dinner at $48.91. The 2024 Thanksgiving prices for 10 people is down from $61.17 in 2023 and $64.05 in 2022.

“While consumers are getting some much-needed relief after years of elevated retail prices, these grocery bills also reflect some hard conversations around the dinner table for farm and ranch families,” AFBF said in a press release.

CBS 6 asked viewers on social media if the state of the economy is impacting holiday plans this year.

“It’s the ‘up 19 percent from 2019’ that is impacting grocery shopping. I am having my daughters make part of the side dishes instead of preparing everything,” Gloria Kuykendal wrote.

Brandon Deakes posted “I couldn’t tell when I got to the checkout. Just glad I could still afford it, if even barely. I don’t see it getting better anytime soon either. Just exponentially worse.”

“I am thankful that I can provide a lovely dinner for family and friends,” Gail Pittman stated.

AFBF found American consumers spent 6.7 percent of their expenditures on food in 2022, which is the lowest percentage in the world.

Metro Richmond is one of the most competitive regions for grocers and they’re offering deals for families to save on Thanksgiving meals.

Lidl is offering a 21-item $45 basket of food to feed 10 people, which is $4.50 per person.

Notably, Lidl’s Thanksgiving promotion is slightly cheaper than their competitor Aldi and their holiday package which costs $47.

“Lidl is committed to high quality groceries at a low price, and that's something that more and more year over year, is hard to find,” said Jacy Stewart, Lidl’s direct of sales operations. “That's what keeps me motivated each day to come to work, is serving our communities with those low prices.”



Kroger is calling their 2024 deal “Freshgiving: Thanksgiving on a Budget.” The grocer is offering a 16-item bundle serving 10 people at $48.50 or $4.85 per person.

Last year, Kroger offered a 15-item bundle serving 10 people for less than $5 per person.

You must use your Kroger app and coupons in order to receive the cheaper prices.

“Customers are certainly price conscious, and that's why we offer such great value on Thanksgiving staples and really all products you need to feed your family,” said James Meness/Kroger Mid-Atlantic, Corporate Affairs Manager. “Our holiday offering this year is less than it was last year, so it is a great value for our customers.”



AFBF encourages your family to give thanks to the farmers and encourage lawmakers to enact legislation to protect them.

“This support, when timely and effective, is one of the most important tools to keeping America’s food supply safe, affordable and secure,” AFBF wrote in their press release.

