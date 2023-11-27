Thalhimer drops $10M for Shockoe apartments, Southside warehouse in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of the region’s busiest real estate firms just spent eight figures on a pair of deals in Shockoe Slip and the Southside.

Earlier this month Thalhimer Realty Partners purchased the mixed-use Bowers Building at 104 Shockoe Slip and a 101,000-square-foot warehouse at 1806 Richmond Highway for a combined $10.4 million.

The Shockoe Slip deal, which also included a second, attached building at 1206 Shockoe Lane, closed for $6.2 million. The Richmond Highway deal clocked in at $4.2 million, per city records.

Initially built in 1880, 104 Shockoe Slip was a warehouse for the Bowers Brothers coffee and tea processing company through much of the first half of the 20th century. It was redeveloped in the 1970s to include apartments and ground-floor commercial space.

