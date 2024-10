RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly four years after closing their Fan restaurant Pik Nik, the Kiatsuranon clan is reviving the space with a new concept.

The prolific local restaurant family will soon open Thai Boat at 2301 W. Main St. It’ll be the latest addition to the Kiatsuranons’ portfolio, joining Mom’s Siam and My Noodle Bar in the city, and YaYa’s Cookbook and MPM Tiki Bar in Short Pump.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.