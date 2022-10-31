Police: Man killed crossing Henrico road was in the crosswalk

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed crossing E. Laburnum Avenue Saturday night, according to Henrico Police. Thaddeus Lee Smith, 54, of Henrico, was walking in the crosswalk when a driver hit him and drove off, police said.

Jason Alexander Wallace, 29, of Henrico, was later identified as the driver. Wallace was charged with felony hit and run and possession of a schedule I/II drug. Police believe alcohol and drugs played a role in the crash.

The crash happened Saturday, October 29, 2022, at about 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

"Upon arrival, officers located [Smith] lying on the ground near a business," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "[He] was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries."

Henrico Police said Smith was the eighth pedestrian hit and killed by a driver in Henrico so far this year. In 2021, 11 pedestrians were killed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

