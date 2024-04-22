Watch Now
More than 260 homes planned for Swift Creek Reservoir spot where Celebrations at the Reservoir once operated

Google Maps
Thacker’s View is a proposed residential development that would bring more than 260 new housing units to a 139-acre property, shown in blue at left, on Swift Creek Reservoir.
Posted at 7:04 AM, Apr 22, 2024
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — More than 100 acres on Swift Creek Reservoir are slated for development after an events venue shuttered on the property a couple years ago.

Cross Creek Development Corp. is planning a project called Thacker’s View, which will bring more than 260 homes to an assemblage on Woolridge Road.

The property, which fronts Swift Creek and is tucked against the Woodlake subdivision, was formerly home to wedding and events venue Celebrations at the Reservoir and is mostly undeveloped.

