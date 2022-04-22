Watch
Textbook with 'divisive teachings' nixed by Virginia board

Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 22, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- A Virginia school board has decided against buying some new social studies textbooks because of concerns that one of the books encourages “divisive teachings,” including critical race theory.

The Virginian Pilot reports that the Williamsburg-James City County school board voted 4-3 on Tuesday to not purchase the books.

The textbook of concern is “Government in America: People, Politics and Policy." It is often used in government and politics classes.

One citizen claimed it was biased and left-leaning.

Another said the cover photograph was a form of indoctrination. The photo is of a protest outside the U.S. Capitol with signs reading, “Stop killing Black people.”

Students are currently using textbooks that are 12 years old.

